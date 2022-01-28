FLORENCE — Christopher Homesie Pride, 39, died January 19, 2022. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Ekklesia Ministries, Sheffield. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. Public viewing will be today 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

