JACKSONVILLE, ALABAMA — Christopher Henry Horsfield, 86, of Jacksonville, Alabama, died June 17, 2022 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Jacksonville. Visitation and a luncheon will be held immediately following the service.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Foster Horsfield; his son, Michael F. Horsfield and wife, Melisa, of Fort Payne and his daughter, Emily H. White of Jacksonville and three grandchildren, Jonathan Andrew Horsfield, Christopher James White and Chloe Graham White. He is also survived by Alice Holt and Art Slayton, Edwin S. Williams, Catherine Price, Elizabeth Rieben, Margaret Williams, George Williams, Marianne Chadwick, great-nieces and nephews, and great, great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Basil T. and Chloe F. Horsfield; two brothers, Basil Horsfield Jr. and Francis Horsfield; and two sisters, Edith Hogan and Alice Williams.
He graduated from Coffee High School in Florence, Alabama. He earned his BS degree from the University of the South where he was a Sigma Nu, his MA degree was earned from Duke University, and his Ph.D. degree from the University of Alabama. At Jacksonville State University he was a full professor of mathematics, a Mathematics Department Head and Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences over his academic career of 41 years. He was a past President of the Alabama College Teachers of Mathematics, a member of the American Mathematical Society, the Mathematical Association of America and the Alabama Academy of Science and Omicron Delta Kappa and Sigma Xi. He was an active member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church having served as Senior Warden numerous times. He was a world traveler having set foot on all seven continents, and having sailed across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Building Fund.
