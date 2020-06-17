MUSCLE SHOALS — Christopher “C.J.” Jaxon Mills, 16 months, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, June 18th from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Spry Williams Funeral Home.
Christopher was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Bobby Nelson and C.J. Mills; grandmother, Martha Mills; and great-grandparents, Robert and Darlene Speegle.
Survivors are parents, Brittany Nelson and Harvey “Beau” Mills; brother, Alex Edmond; sister, Harlee Mills; grandparents, Sheila Nelson Rivera and Carlos Rivera and numerous aunts and uncles.
“C.J.” loved to play with his brother and sister and loved to be with his family. “C.J.” liked to ride his car, and loved to swim, loved to play with his tools and loved to try and fix anything he could, he loved to get down in the floor and play with his little cars.
