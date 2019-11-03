FLORENCE — Christopher Jay Smith, age 43, passed away November 1, 2019. The family will receive friends Monday, November 4, from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. A family friend, Billy Jaco, will speak at 7:00 p.m.
Christopher loved playing cards, racing cars, and playing and coaching ball. He was employed with Mid-America Roofing.
Christopher was preceded in death by his father, C.J. Smith and grandparents, Don and Margaret Ward. Survivors include his loving wife, Stacy Smith; mother, Brenda Ward Smith; children, Carrie Smith, Shelby Smith and Tyler Smith; sisters, CeJina (Henry) Parker and Shannon Smith Shuck; brothers, Kenneth (Brittany) Saint, Thomas (Paige) Saint and David (Tiffany) Saint; parents-in-law, Kenneth and Novise Saint; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Mid-America Roofing, Clearview Cancer Center of Florence, Comfort Care Hospice and the Helen Keller 4th floor nursing staff. A special thanks for all of the thoughts, prayers and support that we have received.
