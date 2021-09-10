F.9.10.21 Christopher Dillon.jpg

FLORENCE — Christopher John Dillon, 36, of Florence died Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Dillon was a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School in Chicago, IL. He served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years and then received a Master’s Degree in Financing from DePaul University in Chicago. He was a proud “Navy Man”. He enjoyed golfing, cooking, and reconstructing old cars. He was a Liaison officer at DePaul University working with students and military.

He is survived by his parents, Timothy and Maureen Dillon; sisters, Megan Guilfoyle, Ellen Noto, and Mary Noto; four nieces, Abby, Haley, Madeline, and Piper.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.