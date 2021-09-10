FLORENCE — Christopher John Dillon, 36, of Florence died Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Dillon was a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School in Chicago, IL. He served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years and then received a Master’s Degree in Financing from DePaul University in Chicago. He was a proud “Navy Man”. He enjoyed golfing, cooking, and reconstructing old cars. He was a Liaison officer at DePaul University working with students and military.
He is survived by his parents, Timothy and Maureen Dillon; sisters, Megan Guilfoyle, Ellen Noto, and Mary Noto; four nieces, Abby, Haley, Madeline, and Piper.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented