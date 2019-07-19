MUSCLE SHOALS — Christopher Lee Box, 48, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel.
He is preceded in death by his father, Billy James Box.
He is survived by his mother, Carrie Thorpe; son, Maddox Box; daughter, Emberly Marie Box; brothers, Carl Box (Julie) and Benji Box (Laura); sisters, Becky Emens (Charlie) and Connie Barnes (Garry).
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
