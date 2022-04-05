FLORENCE — Christopher Lee Burgess, 57, died April 2, 2022. A graveside service will be Saturday at Mount Tabor Cemetery in Zip City. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Ex-Trump appointee advances in California US House election
- Good friends, Spieth and Thomas have same Masters goal
- Man arrested in Sacramento shooting had recently left prison
- Asia stocks decline amid worries over US rate hikes, Russia
- FedEx Logistics opens global headquarters in Memphis
- Shanghai to allow parents to stay with COVID-infected kids
- Sports on TV, radio: April 6, 2022
- Lotteries for April 6
Most Read
Articles
- Aloha, Muscle Shoals!
- McBride fifth grader brought loaded gun to school
- McLendon named Keller Hospital's VP of medical affairs
- Chase ends in 4-vehicle crash in Muscle Shoals
- Central community hit hard by storm
- 2 Grammy winners have Shoals connections
- Mural honors late Sheffield police officer
- Shoals pastor seeking House District 3 seat
- Retired Florence police K-9 Rex dies at 13
- Bill would divert local taxes to ag center
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- School choice a plus for charter schools (1)
- Owner: Mugshots did not make mural decision (1)
- Annual Shoals Earth Day Fest a no-go for 3rd year (1)
- Snow cover could last a while (1)
- Bill would divert local taxes to ag center (1)
- McBride fifth grader brought loaded gun to school (1)
- US should not get involved in Ukraine (1)
- It's hard to predict schedule for track replacement work (1)
- You said it (1)
- After state final appearance, Wayne County believes standard is back (1)
- Will the rising gas prices affect your travel plans this spring? (1)
- Sheriff: Caregiver who was killed had extensive criminal background (1)
Commented