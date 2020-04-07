FLORENCE — Christopher Lowell Cotton, 50, of Florence passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 in Melbourne, FL. Christopher was a truck driver for Books-A-Million and a professed Christian.
Christopher was preceded in death by his father, Fred Morris Cotton; survived by his mother, Betty Sue Lackey Cotton; brother, John Patrick Cotton; sons, Christopher Morris Cotton and Kaylen Lowell Cotton; niece, Alisa Cotton; and nephew, Alex Cotton.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenview Memorial Park, Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Special thanks to Tameca Parks (dispatcher), Jon Thompson (co-driver)and all the truck drivers at Books-A-Million.
