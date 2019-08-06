BIRMINGHAM — Christopher Lynn Burgess passed away at the age of 58 after a courageous and despairingly short battle with T-cell Lymphoma. Born to Jerry and Faye Burgess in Albertville in 1961. He graduated from Albertville High School in 1979, and graduated from Auburn University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering. He married Cydne Smith in 1984. He started working for International Paper in 1985 and continued to work for them until his passing.
He had two sons, Forrest Jamison Burgess and Parker Taft Burgess. He attended Edgemont United Methodist Church for 24 years while living in Florence and then attended Highlands Church for five years after moving to Birmingham.
The visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and the service will begin at noon in the chapel of the Grants Mill Highlands Church at 4700 Highlands Way, Birmingham on August 9th. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wake For Warriors, Bo Bikes Bama or St. Jude.
He was a kind and loving man, and he will be sorely missed.
