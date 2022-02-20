FLORENCE — Christopher M. Hammond, age 41, passed to his heavenly home on February 14, 2022. A private service will be held later. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Chris was born on Friday, May 2, 1980, at 12:54 pm, weighing 6lbs 8oz. He was small but grew to be a big, tall boy. If you knew Chris it was to love Chris. His dry humor and personality and his laugh was one to remember. He loved his job as a boilermaker and all the travel that allowed him to see many places. He is with his dad today and we know he is one happy boy.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Mike; and grandmother, Arvella.
Survivors include his mother, Vicky; stepmother, Stephanie; siblings, Tanya, Alice, Jessica and Mathew; and grandparents, Janet and Margaret.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses in the critical care unit and doctors at NAMC Hospital for giving Christopher the best care ever.
