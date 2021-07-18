COURTLAND — Christopher Melson, 49, died July 15, 2021. Jackson Memory Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Airport in Siberia halts operation because of wildfires
- Nightclubs elated, but doubts cloud England's ‘Freedom Day’
- The Latest: Virus cases surging in Italy; Euro 2020 link
- First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village
- 2 weeks post-surgery, Pope Francis appears at Vatican window
- Portugal flights disrupted in second day of airports strike
- In U-turn, UK's Johnson to quarantine after COVID-19 contact
- The Latest: Balmy conditions for final round of British Open
Most Read
Articles
- Victim of industrial accident in Florence med-flighted to Huntsville
- Muscle Shoals Sound declares this week as Skynyrd Week
- Proposed developments to offer retail, office, medical use
- Oldham, Hood happy with characters in Aretha Franklin film
- TVA to build turbines at former fossil plant
- Lauderdale County Commission turns down program participation
- 5 named 2021 Shoals Woman of the Year finalists
- St. Florian council OK's appointment of new police chief
- Rogersville man dies in Limestone County wreck
- Colbert, Lauderdale counties among highest COVID risk category
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Patricia 'Trish' Lynn Roberson Barnett
- Victim of industrial accident in Florence med-flighted to Huntsville
- Muscle Shoals Sound declares this week as Skynyrd Week
- Timothy Edward Mauldin
- Timothy Edward Mauldin
- Timothy Wayne Wright 'Cowboy'
- Proposed developments to offer retail, office, medical use
- Frank Doty 'DJ' White, Jr.
- Luther C. McCafferty
- The Latest: LA County has 5th straight day of 1,000 cases
Images
Videos
Commented
- UNA SGA president doesn't resign, remains silent (1)
- 2021 TimesDaily Class 1A-3A All-Area baseball team (1)
- Parking deck proposal concerns Florence business owners (1)
- Rename this money pit after (1)
- Wife testifies against husband in slaying of 5 (1)
- Gov. Ivey pushes for expanding summer learning (1)
- Letter calls for Kitts to condemn SGA president's post (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented