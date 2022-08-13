GREENWOOD, OK. — Christopher Daniel Lee Miller, 38, died August 07, 2022.

Visitation will be Monday, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. The Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel.

