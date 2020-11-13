GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA — Christopher Ray Batchelor, age 40, Gulf Breeze, FL, formerly of Double Springs, AL, passed away Saturday November 7, 2020. He was a graduate of Winston County High School in Double Springs, AL. Christopher served in the United States Army, and graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Nursing. He served as a Registered Nurse at various hospitals in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, where he achieved his CTN (Certified Trauma Nurse), and ACLS/PALS. Christopher was currently serving at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital’s ICU and COVID Units. He and his wife Kelli were members of Midway Baptist Church in Gulf Breeze, FL where they were baptized together in 2019.
A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville, AL with Brother Frankie Miller and Brother Lance Hogan officiating. As requested by Mrs. Christopher Batchelor, masks are MANDATORY - NO EXCEPTIONS!
He is survived by his wife, Kelli Nicole Sims Batchelor; father, Jimmy Neal (Brenda) Batchelor; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Gail Sims; children, Nicholas Batchelor, Andrew Walker, Austin Walker and Karli Grace Walker; brothers and sisters, Dennis Pace, Sharon Neeley, Gary Parkins, Janie Hood, Michael Evans, Patricia Hallman and Mary Kay McNutt; a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers include: Lucas McDonald, Jerame Curtis, Benji Curtis, Nicholas Batchelor, Dennis Pace and Steven Moody.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Sue Brown Batchelor; brothers, Tony Evans and Jimmy Luther Batchelor.
A Memorial/Celebration of life will be held in Pensacola, Florida to be announced at a later date.
You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com
