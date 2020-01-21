FLORENCE — Christopher Wayne Chaney, age 49, of Florence, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22nd from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. A celebration of life will begin at 6:00 pm with Brother Milton Chaney and Brother Troy Talley officiating.
Chris was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mattie Laverne and Charlie Woodrow Chaney; maternal grandparents, Elois and Billy Woodall; aunt, Jene Wilks; and stepmother, Mindy Chaney.
Survivors are his father, Wayne Chaney; mother, Teresa Ivy; sisters, Amy, Emma and Charley Chaney, Amanda Canter, Cindy Jackson and Nicole Ivy; brother, Byron Ivy; nephews, Chaney and Cade Lavender; cousins, Amna, BaClark and Paul Wilks, and Troy Talley; special friends, Penny Dotson and Eugene Pierce.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
