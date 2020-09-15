ATLANTA, GEORGIA — Christopher Youell Uptain, 42, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Russellville, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from an automobile accident. He was born March 5, 1978, in Colbert County, Alabama. Mr. Uptain was member of Bethsaida Baptist Church, a 1996 graduate of Russellville High School, and received both Bachelor of Science (2002) and Master’s (2005) degrees from the University of Alabama. He had resided in Atlanta a number of years and was employed with Well Star Health System of Marietta, Georgia, as a licensed counselor who loved his work and was very dedicated to it. He was honored to be chosen to serve on the Board for the Georgia Society for Clinical Social Workers.
Graveside services for Mr. Uptain will be today, September 15, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. Officiating will be Dennis Steward with Jamie Kiel providing music. Pallbearers will include Terry Thorn, Kevin McCarthy, Ricky Wagnon, Kenny Wagnon, Allan Hallmark, and Abe South.
He is survived by parents, O’Neal and Barbara Uptain, Muscle Shoals; sister, Angie Thorn (Terry) of Russellville; niece, Kellie McCarthy (Kevin) of Muscle Shoals; great-nieces, Shiloh Madden, Kattie McCarthy, Lilly McCarthy, Collins McCarthy; great-nephew, Asher McCarthy; and many friends and co-workers who loved him dearly.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Wallace and Fairy Hicks, and Harvey and Helen Uptain; and great-grandmother, Maude McCullum.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
