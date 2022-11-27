LEBANON, TENNESSEE — Christy Lynn Aycock Darks, 48, of Lebanon, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital.
Christy was a native of Colbert County, Alabama, and was a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, Spruce Pine. She was a graduate of Russellville High School, class of 1992, and a graduate of Athens State University.
Christy was such a mighty warrior who fought cancer with all that was within her. How Christy was loved and how she loved back was a rare treasure that most people only dream of living. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister with an energetic personality and amazing smile. She was a beacon in a darkened room whose light will shine in our hearts forever.
The funeral service will be Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel, Russellville, with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from noon until service time. Eric Aycock will officiate.
Christy is survived by her husband of 23 years, Billy Darks; children, Austin, Jentry, Sabra and Lawler Darks; parents, Paula Scott (Charles); sister, Courtney McCarley; honorary sister, Susan Ghorbani; stepsister, Allysen Scott; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss their sweet Christy.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eugene and Maxine McCarley and Ray and Lola Aycock.
Pallbearers will be Eric Aycock, Richard Jansch, Jim Jansch, Mike Amick, Steve Lillierose and Alex Langcaster.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is assisting the family.
Commented