TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Christy Renea Wilkins, 40, died July 29, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 4 p.m. at Iuka First United Pentecostal Church. Funeral will follow at 4 p.m. at the church with burial in Fawn Grove Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.