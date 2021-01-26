TUSCUMBIA — Chuyen Lynn Burcham, 73, of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021. Due to COVID-19, a limited number of family and close friends may attend her funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. today, January 26, at Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church with Father Michael Adams celebrating the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Chuyen was retired from Walmart of Muscle Shoals and was a member of Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Debbie Louise Burcham.
Chuyen is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jimmy Burcham; sons, David O’neal Burcham and Tommy Ray Burcham; brother-in-law, Leon Burcham; sister-in-law, Lisa McDaniel; a host of extended family in Vietnam and many dear friends.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
