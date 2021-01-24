TUSCUMBIA — Chuyen Lynn Burcham, 73, died January 23, 2021. Due to COVID-19, a limited number may attend her 10 a.m. Tuesday service at Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

