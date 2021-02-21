KILLEN — Cindy Ann Wright Jones, 58, of Killen, AL, passed away February 13, 2021 at NAMC. Cindy was a 20-year employee of Hobart Sales & Service and a Rogers High School graduate of 1981. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and an active lifelong member of North Carolina Church of Christ.
Cindy is survived by son, Kyle Jones (Sara); daughter, Kirsten Jones Grigsby (Hunter); grandchildren, Kaden, Lucas, and Noah Jones; sister, Gina Wright Goodsell; mother, Jacqueline Ann Vieira Wright; sister-in-law, DeLinda Helmick (Glenn); brother-in-law, Danny Jones (Rhonda); mother-in-law, Deloris Jones; nieces, Kelly Fulks, Bailey Fulks, Samantha Goodsell, Jenny Benson, Courtney Embry, and Taylor Smith; several great-nieces and nephews; special friends, Tammy Moody, Lisa Voss, and Kathy Allen; family companion, Izzy.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Jeff Jones; father, James David Wright; brother, David Charles Wright; father-in-law, Alfred Maurice Jones; grandparents, Tommie Lee and Geneva Wright and Anna Vieira.
There will be a private graveside service for Cindy at North Carolina Church of Christ Cemetery with burial in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Moody, Danny Jones, Kaden Jones, Levi Allen, Jamie Allen and Greg McMurtrey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Carson, Greg Hamner, and Harold Lewis.
Special thanks to Dr. Felix Morris, Dr. Danny McFall, the special nurses and entire staff of the 2nd floor at NAMC.
Many thanks to all family and friends for all of the support and prayers.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented