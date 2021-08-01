BELMONT, MS — Cynthia Diane Coggins, 52, died Thursday, July 29, 2021.Funeral services will be Sunday, August 1, at 4 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, August 1, from 2-4 p.m., at the funeral home.

