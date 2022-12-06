LEXINGTON — Cindy Dison Gordon, 77 of Lexington, AL passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. She was a native of Lauderdale County and was a member of Oxford Church of Christ.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Elkins East Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert Gordon just six weeks ago; parents, Hershel and Dovie Dison; brothers, Richard and Herman Dison and sister, Sue Newton.
Survivors include her daughters, Renee Stokes (Tim), Amy Butler (Gary); grandchildren, Lark Stokes (Valerie), Gabrielle Stokes, Trey Butler and Lucy Butler; brother, George Dison; beloved sister-in-law, Cathy Dison; special friends, Paul and Shearree Jones and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Shoals Hospice for their loving care and support.
