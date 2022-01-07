MUSCLE SHOALS — Cindy Lynn Phillips, age 47, passed away Monday January 3, 2022. Visitation will be today January 7, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. in our chapel. Burial will be in Guy Cemetery.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Lewey; her stepfather, Wayne Berryman; grandparents, George and Annie Lewey, Jack and Margie Fretwell and brother, Robby Lewey.
Survivors include mother, Fredia Berryman; son, Chandler Phillips; daughter, Makayla Phillips and sister, Kisha Berryman; grandchildren, Michael Phillips, Connor Smith, Lakota Smith.
Pallbearers are Dakota Smith, Jim Riggs, Brandon Spires, Randy Jones, Nickolaus Kirk and Will Leeth.
Cindy loved her family, especially her children and her grandchildren beyond measure. Cindy loved the Tennessee River. Lived her whole life in Colbert County, she loved her Lord, and was saved at Oak grove Baptist Church. She loved music and enjoyed being outside just listening to music.
