TUSCUMBIA — On Wednesday, September 25th, Cindy Pingree, loving wife, mother, and Nana passed away surrounded by family.
She was born August 22, 1958 in Fort Lauderdale, FL to the late Frederick Dietz and Dorothy Dietz. She was a loving wife of 40 years to Alex Pingree. They shared three daughters together, Amanda Kabel (husband Ryan), Tiffany Skene (husband Paul) and Aubrey Pingree who they lost all too early 16 years ago at age 15.
She is survived by her three siblings, Brenda Barlar (husband Berry), Paul Dietz (wife Lisa) and Philip Dietz (wife Amy), as well as her many nieces and nephews. One of Cindy’s greatest joys in life was her four grandchildren, Karsen Kabel, Avery Kabel, Thatcher Kabel and Ridge Kabel. They loved their Nana and their Nana loved them.
Cindy will be greatly missed by so many. She was known for putting others ahead of herself, smiling through the pain, and her great faith in her God, Jehovah. Her famous quote to her family and friends was “love you to the moon and back.”
Although the last thing she wanted was to be taken away from her loved ones, she had strong faith in the resurrection hope promised at John 5:28,29. She had confidence that she would be reunited with her family in perfect health and condition. Her family confidently awaits that time as well.
Cindy Pingree’s Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Tuscumbia, AL at 3:30 p.m.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
Commented