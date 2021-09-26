FLORENCE — Claire Joyce Hodges Paige, the third and youngest child of Wardell and Hattie Thompson Hodges, was born May 21, 1947 in Sheffield, Alabama. She was wed to Thomas James Paige, Jr. in 1968, and from this union two children were born.
Claire accepted Christ at the age of twelve and joined Zion #1 Missionary Baptist Church, Barton, Alabama. After moving to Florence, she connected with St. Mark Baptist Church. Later she moved her membership to Tennessee Valley Community Church in order to serve the Lord with her husband. She remained a member there until her death. At all churches, Claire served in various capacities in obedience and as a faithful servant of the Lord.
After Claire’s graduation in 1965 from Sterling High School, Sheffield, Alabama, she attended Knoxville College, Knoxville, Tennessee. She transferred to Alabama A&M College where she received a B.A. Degree in Liberal Arts. After working as a social worker for the Lauderdale Community Action Committee and the Florence City Schools Head Start Program, Claire returned to school to further her education. She obtained her teaching credentials and a Master’s Degree in English from the University of North Alabama.
Claire retired from the Sheffield City School System where she taught for twenty six years. She remained active after her formal retirement: catering, recruiting for AEA, and as an election official at the polls.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wardell Hodges, Sr., and her brother, Wardell Hodges, Jr.
Claire leaves to cherish her memories, a loving husband, Thomas Paige, Jr.; mother, Hattie B. Hodges, Florence, AL; devoted children, Thomas J (Vikki) Paige, III, Huntsville, AL; Dr. Monica (Kelvin) Mack, Montgomery, AL; grandchildren, Ashara Belue, Florence, Alabama, Sydney Alexandria Paige, Huntsville, AL, Aysha Nicole Mack, Montgomery, AL, and Anisa Paige Mack, Montgomery, AL; great grandchildren, Ziyon Belue Florence, AL and Zamariah Belue, Florence, AL; sister, Dr. Brenda Hodges-Tiller, Albany, GA; sister-in-law, Thomasette Salter, Montgomery, AL; best friend, Catherine (Hubert) Bush, Bessemer, AL. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service for Mrs. Paige will be Tuesday. September 28, 2021, 11:00 a.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Garden, Florence, AL., Rev. Vicky Kirkman, officiating.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing
