LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Clara Crews Mabry Adair, 91, died April 28, 2023.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- 150 years later, Dixon bridge tragedy among nation's worst
- A model railroader's work is 'never finished'
- Wildfires in Anchorage? Climate change sparks disaster fears
- DIY trans care evades barriers in Missouri, other states
- Saturday's high school baseball | Lauderdale County soars into state quarterfinals
- US conducts 1st evacuation of its citizens from Sudan war
- Saturday's high school roundup | Mitchell, Hornets collect tourney title
- O, yes: Titans use every draft pick on offense
Most Read
Articles
- Spring carnival coming to North Alabama Fairgrounds
- Police officer pleads not guilty to reckless murder
- Woman dies in Sheffield fire
- Mural celebrates the arts in Lexington
- Authorities probe post threatening Phil Campbell High
- Business school named for Sanders family
- New Wildwood Park trails focus on inclusion
- Lauderdale County Jail sees policy changes since escape
- Women dies in Sheffield house fire
- Parade, concert, fireworks cap Muscle Shoals Centennial celebration
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Cynthia Robyn Rickard
- Spring carnival coming to North Alabama Fairgrounds
- 2023 AHSAA baseball playoffs, second round
- Teresa Kay Estes Bergin
- Randy Michael Blalock
- Police officer pleads not guilty to reckless murder
- Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Muscle Shoals
- Cynthia 'Cindy' Robyn Rickard
- Margaret Elizabeth Laughlin
- Derrick Edward Killen
Commented