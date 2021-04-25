LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Clara Mae Chambers, 81, died April 23, 2021. Visitation will be April 25, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Monday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Mimosa Cemetery. She was of the Baptist faith.

