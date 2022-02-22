RUSSELLVILLE — Clara Faye Burcham, 78, died February 20, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Gravel Hill Cemetery. She was married to Thomas Burcham for 61 years.

