HAMILTON — Clara Jackson Tyra, 91, died November 28, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time beginning at 11 a.m. at Hamilton First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Fulton Bridge Cemetery. Hamiton Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.