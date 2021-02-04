TUSCUMBIA — Clara Louise Howard, 98, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. A private service will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with Jeremy Sanderson officiating. Interment will be in Guy Cemetery.
Clara was a member of Pride Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Howard; son, Tim Howard; great-grandson, Stephen Howard; parents, Terrell and Dove Davis; four brothers, Clifton, Clayton, Claude, and Louis; and sister, Clintell King.
Clara is survived by her children, Carl Howard (preceded by wife, Reda), Billy Howard (Pat), Harold Howard (Deb), Daryl Howard (Bonnie), Earl Howard (Delilah), Glenda Marks (Jimmy), Carol Kimbrough (Danny), Mike Howard (Deborah), Lisa Miller (Tommy), and Michelle Graham (Gil); sister, Christine Howard; 24 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren.
Clara’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice Care and her loving caretakers, Beth, Mindy, Mary, Valerie, and Barbara.
The service will be streamed on Friday, February 5, at 2:00 p.m. To watch the service online and to leave condolences, please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com and go to Clara’s tribute page.
