FLORENCE — Clara Mae Haygood of Florence, Alabama passed away February 7, 2022 at Florence Nursing and Rehab Center at the age of 102. Clara was a lifelong resident of Lauderdale County. She and her family loved music and in the 1930’s she, her dad and sister Odell had a radio program. Clara will be remembered as the owner and operator of “Haygood’s Bargains” in Greenhill, Alabama for over 30 years.
There will be a graveside service at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. Miles Stutts officiating.
Clara is survived by her son, Ron Haygood (Charlotte); and daughter, Cheryl Vess (Ray); grandchildren, Rhonda Holley (Scott), Amanada Lewis (Stephen), Kristi Larrimore (Stephen); great-grandchildren, Nick, Erin, Connor. Annalee and Myleigh; sister- in-law, Martha Jo Killen and stepsister, Charlotte Killen Borden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Miley Haygood; parents, Willie and Minnie Killen; brothers, Buddy Killen, Burt Killen; sisters, Odell Dickson, June Darby, Carole Killen, Mary Hine, and Joyce Jackson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Danita Stanley, Haley Kelley and the entire staff of Florence Nursing and Rehab Center for their kindness and professional care. We also thank Sydney Edwards and staff at ConfortPlus Hospice for the services they provided.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
