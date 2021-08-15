FLORENCE — Clara Mae Warren McClure, age 86, a resident of Florence, died Thursday morning, August 12, 2021, at Keestone Assisted Living. She was a longtime resident of Lauderdale County and a longtime member of the Jacksonburg Church of Christ. She graduated from T.M. Rogers High in 1953 and the Larimore Business College in 1954, took a government aptitude test and qualified for a position on Redstone Arsenal and worked as an assistant to the Post Historian for nearly five years. Later she worked for several years in the Mars Hill cafeteria while her children were in school there. She followed that with nearly 20 years of service at the Social Security Administration.
While Clara Mae was first a daughter and later a sister, she is best described as wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to an ever-growing clan. She had a touch of socialite mixed with old fashioned country values. She loved meals with her friends and family reunions but, without a doubt, she is best remembered for attending and scoring over a thousand ballgames played by her children and grandchildren.
Visitation was held Saturday from 1:00 pm - 2:50 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home, followed by funeral services at 3:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Garry Gooch was the officiating minister followed with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert W. McClure Sr. of Florence; two sons, Robert W. (Bobby) McClure Jr. and wife, Angie, of Athens, Barry W. McClure and wife, Sandy, of Huntsville; one daughter, Melissa (Missy) McClure Nichols and husband, Kent, of Tupelo, MS; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry L. Warren, of Florence; and sisters, Martha A. Heuple, of Florence, and Linda M. Pace, of Muscle Shoals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Louise Clemmons and William Dotson Warren; and brother, William L. (Buddy) Warren.
Active pallbearers were Dustin Haithcock, John Michael Stutts, Landon McWhirter, Kyle Taylor, Will Nichols, Kent Nichols. Honorary pallbearers were the elders of the Jacksonburg Church of Christ.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Special Thanks to the staff at Keestone Assisted Living, Amedisys Home Health Care, and Hospice of North Alabama.
