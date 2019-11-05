PHIL CAMPBELL — Clara Peppers Rivers, age 87, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Monday, November 04, 2019 at Russellville Hospital.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Wednesday, November 06, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at noon in the chapel of Spry Memorial Chapel with Brother James Bray officiating. The burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Julian Almon Rivers; and her parents, Gilbert and Ethel Lowery Peppers.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Randy Watson, Roger Watson, Kelly Carr; stepsons, David Rivers (wife, Shelia), Michael Rivers; sister, Carol Godsey; and nieces, Charla Ferguson and Lori Lawler (husband, David).
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented