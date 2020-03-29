KILLEN — Clara Rea Pigg Davis was born November 23, 1942 in Wayne County, TN to the union of the late Carmel and Inez Thrasher Pigg. Mrs. Davis was a homemaker, a member of the Bethel Grove Community Church and a member of the Home Demonstration Club. She was united in marriage to Carmon Davis on August 9, 1961. Mr. Davis preceded her in death on July 17, 2013. Mrs. Davis departed this life on March 25, 2020 in Killen, AL, making her stay in this life some 77 years, four months and two days.
She is survived by a daughter, Melissa Krieger and husband, Edgar of Florence, AL; two sons, Kevin Davis and wife, Janet of Green Hill, AL, Eric Davis and wife, Kristi of Muscle Shoals, AL; her siblings, Wanda Staggs of Collinwood, TN, Polly Nard of Florence, AL, Iva Olive and husband, Kenneth of Florence, AL, Bennie Pigg and wife, Faye of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Donna Givens of Iron City, TN; four grandchildren, Jacob Krieger and wife, Danielle, Corey Krieger, Jonah Davis, Sara Beth Davis; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan Krieger and Caleb Krieger.
In addition to her husband of almost 52 years and parents, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by two sisters, Carnez Dodd, Frances Moss and a brother, L.C. Pigg.
Private family services were held on Saturday March 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood with grandchildren, Jacob and Corey Krieger officiating. Private family graveside services followed in the Railroad Cemetery in Iron City, TN with Shackelford Funeral Directors assisting the family.
