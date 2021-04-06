COURTLAND — Clara Robertson Owen, 101, died April 2, 2021. Visitatoin will be today at 2 p.m. at Courtland Baptist Church with funeral at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Graham Cemetery (Harmony). Granny was the widow of Walker Owen. Lawrence Funeral home is directing.

