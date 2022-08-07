FLORENCE — Clara Elizabeth Rodriguez, 81, of Florence, passed away August 4, 2022, at North Alabama Specialty Hospital in Athens, AL. She was retired from various jobs as well as a homemaker and a Baptist.
Survivors include her son Edward Ruben Rodriguez (Susan); grandchildren David Charles Rodriguez & Meredith Leigh Rodriguez.
She was preceded in death by her husband David Ruben Rodriguez; parents Edward W. Hines & Beatrice E. Gray Hines.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., at Shiloh Cemetery, with family officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Humane Society.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
