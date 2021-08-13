FLORENCE — Clara Warren McClure, 86, died August 12, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home with funeral following at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert McClure.

