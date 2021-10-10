GARY, INDIANA — Clarence Suggs, 90. formerly of Florence, Alabama passed away on September 27, 2021 in Gary. Indiana.
Also known as “Bitty” and “Mule”, he was a local football star at the historic Burrell High School during the 1950’s. He was funeralized at Van Buren Baptist Church and buried at Oak Hill Cemetery on October 7, 2021.
Clarence was born on August 8, 1931 to Dock, Sr and Amie(Weems) Suggs. The youngest of eleven children, he grew up in the Handy Hill area of west Florence and was a part of the legendary “Suggs Boys” football dynasty at the historic African-American school, Burrell High. He followed brothers Louis, Fred, Dock, Albert {“Dusty’’) and James (“Putt”) as their outstanding group of siblings left a legacy of sports greatness throughout northwest Alabama. Clarence was the most outstanding running back in the area and was nicknamed “Mule because of his extraordinary strength and power to rip through defensive tackles/lines. He was inducted into the first Burrell- Slater Athletic Hall of Fame class in 2014.
After high school, he married his childhood sweetheart, Ollie Mae Bennett. They moved to Gary, IN where they reared their three children. He later married Kay Swift and gained two more daughters.
Clarence and his family never forgot their Alabama roots and always kept in touch via telephone, visits, family reunions and school activities. They staunchly supported the Chicago area Florence Alabama Club.
Clarence worked at U.S. Steel for more than 35 years and enjoyed his 29 years of retirement enjoying sports and his family.
He leaves to cherish his memory: daughter, Cassandra Carter; sons, Bobby and Kevin Suggs; grandchildren and great grandchildren; step daughters,Karen London and Kimberly Mcclam; brother, James ; a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Locally, he is remembered by cousins, Mattie Beachum, Janet Acklin and Kimberly Smith pl~s special friends, Mary Hooks Thompson, John “Chick” Waits, Wl Smith and Anita Smith Cobb.
MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE
Commented