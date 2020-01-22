LEXINGTON — Clarence Shelby Broughton, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his residence in Lexington, AL.
Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Wall Cemetery in Mason, TN. A visitation for the Broughton family was held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.
He was born on April 30, 1951 in Memphis, TN to the late Robert S. Broughton and Sara Francis Stafford Broughton-Freeman. Mr. Broughton proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was also preceded in death by one stepson, Robert Dan Strickland. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Beverly Diane Brougton; two sons, Michael Shelby Broughton of Vidor, TX, Rocky Eugene Arnold of Vidor, TX; two daughters, Angela Dawn Ryder (Brock) of Orange, TX, Dawn Reding Gargis of Killen, AL; three stepdaughters, Toni Ann Gordie (Randy) of Lake City, FL, Sherri Lynn Harper (Rickey) of Brandon, MS, Theresa Darlene Gewin (Ed) Memphis, TN; one brother, Kenneth Broughton (Carolyn) of Mason, TN; two sisters, Charlotte Yvonne Freeman of Union City, TN, Sara Delaine Freeman of Water Valley, KY; 15 grandchildren; and leaves a legacy of eight great-grandchildren.
