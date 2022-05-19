MUSCLE SHOALS — Clarence Edward Wiseman, 98, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away May 16, 2022. He was born in Evansville, IN to Loren Edward and Cleda Kinney Wiseman.
Clarence was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II in the Pacific Theater. He retired from Americold as an Industrial Engineer. He was a member of Tuscumbia First United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. Reverend Rudy Guess will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife of 50 years, June Zimmer Wiseman; grandparents, Clarence and Emma Kinney, Edward and Rachael Wiseman; stepsons, Dennis and Glen Springer.
Mr. Wiseman is survived by his wife of 20 years, Joyce; son, Gary Edward Wiseman; daughter, Judy Mikul (Dan); granddaughters, Jennifer Ingle (Nate), and Melissa Mikul; great-grandchildren, Charlie Edward Ingle and Carolyn Ingle; stepson, Steve Springer (Wimberly); stepdaughter, Jeannie Moore; several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ron McLemore, Phillip May, Jason Springer, Nate Ingle, Tim Robertson, Dan Mikul, and Steve Springer.
