MUSCLE SHOALS — Clarence Edward Wiseman, 98, died May 16, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Joyce Wiseman.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.