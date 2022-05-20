MUSCLE SHOALS — Clarence Edward Wiseman, 98, died May 16, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Joyce Wiseman.
Obituary Information
