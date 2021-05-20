FLORENCE — Clarence Ellis Grisham, 74, died May 12, 2021. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

