TUSCUMBIA
Clarence Ernest Rackley, 88, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020. There will be a private graveside service at a later date in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Greg Beasley will be officiating.
He served in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from Diamond Shamrock/Eltec Corporation, was a self-taught musician and loved jamming with local friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. He enjoyed snow skiing and yearly Red Rock camping with a special group of friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Clara Rackley; parents, Lewis Karl and Margaret Hubbard Rackley; brothers, Patrick Earl, Lewis Hubbard, Jirel, Bill; sisters, Martha, Virginia Mae, Gladys; son-in-law, Jerry Mardis.
He is survived by his children, Mike Rackley (Susan), Joe Rackley (Susan), Lena Mardis; grandchildren, Todd Rackley (Stacy), Pamela Everett, Wesley Rackley (Lacy), Wade Rackley, Christie Roth (Grant), Amanda Mardis; and brothers, J.B. Rackley, Ray Rackley.
Special thanks to the 3rd floor nurses at Helen Keller Hospital.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
