FLORENCE — Clarence Gerald Pigg, 90 of Florence, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. Mr. Pigg retired as shipping manager, NFDC-TVA, and was a member of Magnolia Church of Christ. Mr. Pigg was a veteran where he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He loved his family and taught his boys the value of hard work and family values.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Brother Joe VanDyke and Brother Jimmy Hayes. Military honors will be accorded at graveside. Family will gather at 1:30 p.m. at grave site for those wishing to participate in drive by condolences.
Mr. Pigg was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sutphin Pigg; father, O. Clarence Pigg; mother, C. Myrtle Pigg; and sister, Adene Pigg Mitchell.
He is survived by his sons, Tommy Pigg (Alison) and John Pigg; brother-in-law, Cecil Mitchell; grandchildren, Rebekah Pigg Miller (Richard), Andrew Pigg, Sr. (Kayla), Robert Pigg (Jessica) and Jerrod Pigg; great-grandchildren, Jack, Avery and Kendall Miller, Andrew Pigg, Jr. and Aria Pigg; along with several nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Pigg, Andrew Pigg, Sr., Jerrod Pigg and Richard Miller.
Special thanks to Harbor at Hickory Hill in Prattville, AL, Dr. Lyman Mitchell, and a very special thanks to Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for their professional, loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Magnolia Church of Christ, Florence, AL.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
