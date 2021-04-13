MUSCLE SHOALS — Clarence Gurganus, 89, of Muscle Shoals passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was born in Oakman, AL to Benjamin Oze and Bell Gurganus. He was proud to be the youngest of 16 siblings.
Clarence retired from Alabama Power in 1987 after 35 years. During his career he lived in various places in Alabama before settling in Muscle Shoals. There he was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, 15 siblings, and son, Jimmy Lee Gurganus.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Mike (Nancy) Gurganus and Lynn (Kim) Gurganus; daughter, Kelsey (Seth) Rhudy; stepchildren, David Canerday, Carmel Canerday, Dawnn (Brandy) McCullough and Nathan (Shelly) Mitchell; 13 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to North Alabama Christian Children’s Homes at 6372 Co. Rd. 63 Florence, AL 35634.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented