FLORENCE — Clarence D. Liles, Jr. (Jackie), 76, of Florence, passed away February 3, 2022. He was a member of the Zip City Fire Department, VFW Post #4919, DAV Muscle Shoals #63, the American Legion Post #11, and a U.S. Army veteran.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel Monday, February 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Ralph Mann officiating. Burial will follow in Jessie’s Garden Cemetery in Zip City.
Mr. Liles was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Delbert Liles, Sr.; and his mother, Ruth E. Shoemaker.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy D. Liles of Florence; daughter, Vanessa Liles of Florence; brother, David Liles of Tuscumbia; and sister, Julia Diane Small of Florence.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Stults, Robin Mitchell, Bill Peck, Howard Baskins, Mike Bradley, and Tim Rhodes.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Zip City Volunteer Fire Department.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at North Alabama Medical Center for their wonderful care, especially Lesa and Anna.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
