TUSCUMBIA — Clarence Perry Corley, 51, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021. A memorial service will be held today, October 12, at York Bluff Baptist Church, Sheffield, beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Bobby James officiating.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Ronnie “Bo” Corley and Rosemary Wise.
He is survived by his son, Andrew Frank Corley (Brooke); brother, Joseph Wise (Katherine); and grandson, Andrew Malachi Corley.
