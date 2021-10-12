TUSCUMBIA — Clarence Perry Corley, 51, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021. A memorial service will be held today, October 12, at York Bluff Baptist Church, Sheffield, beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Bobby James officiating.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Ronnie “Bo” Corley and Rosemary Wise.

He is survived by his son, Andrew Frank Corley (Brooke); brother, Joseph Wise (Katherine); and grandson, Andrew Malachi Corley.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.