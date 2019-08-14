ROGERSVILLE — Clarice Masonia, age 80, of Rogersville passed away August 12, 2019. The visitation will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with Brother Danny Pettus officiating. Burial will follow in Springfield Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Davis, Matt Davis, Colby Holden, Malachi Davis, Tyler Killen and Jerry Paul Butler.
She was a member of Lexington Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, H.L. Davis Sr. and Lillie Mae Davis; son-in-law, Tim Ritter; brother, H.L. Davis Jr.; and two infant sisters.
Survivors are her loving husband of 61 years, Ray Masonia; children, Jerry Lynn Ritter, Dennis (Teresa) Masonia and James David (Dusty) Masonia; grandchildren, Colin Ritter, Kayla Ritter, Lily Masonia, Tiffany (Matt) Davis and Colby (Phoebe) Holden; great-grandchildren, Maddie Davis, Malachi Davis, Cayden Holden and Connor Holden; and nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice, especially Heather, Kelsey and Michelle.
