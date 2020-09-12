MOULTON — Clark Douglas Letson, 74, died September 10, 2020. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be today at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Clark was the husband of the late Shelia Blaxton Letson.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Thousands left homeless by Greek refugee camp fire protest
- Iran executes man whose case drew international attention
- More than 50 killed at collapsed gold mine in eastern Congo
- The Latest: Besiktas technical director tests positive
- The Latest: Istanbul imposes new coronavirus restrictions
- Venice Fest closes amid cheers for daring to open amid virus
- Week 4: Alabama high school football standings
- Warring Afghans meet to find peace after decades of war
Most Read
Articles
- Mix-use project coming to Pine Street
- Police to separate sides in protests
- FreightCar closing Colbert plant
- Capital murder suspect had crime spree
- TVA prepares to transfer remains to Chickasaws
- Aerotek hiring event scheduled for Thursday
- FreightCar closing Barton plant
- 'Great Grass Race' team comes through Shoals
- 4 inmates with Colbert cases have parole hearings this week
- Food Network ranks Sheffield's George's Steak Pit best in Alabama
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Mix-use project coming to Pine Street
- Undercover drug detective, informant killed; 3 are arrested
- Police to separate sides in protests
- FreightCar closing Colbert plant
- Capital murder suspect had crime spree
- TVA prepares to transfer remains to Chickasaws
- Doctor, pharmacist sentenced in prescription drug scam
- Gary Wayne Pettus
- 2 arrested following theft of 4 trucks from dealership
- New Colbert County mayors face a variety of challenges
Images
Videos
Commented
- Let's preserve hope, hard work, democracy (8)
- Trump was right to fire TVA chair (5)
- Where does erasing of our history stop? (5)
- You Said It (4)
- Are you pro life or anti them? (4)
- Facebook shouldn't be political forum (3)
- Prayer doesn't violate the 'religion' clause (2)
- You Said it (2)
- Abortion is the last remaining scourge (2)
- 2020 Shoals Woman of the Year Finalist - Violet Thompson (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented