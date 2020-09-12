MOULTON — Clark Douglas Letson, 74, died September 10, 2020. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be today at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Clark was the husband of the late Shelia Blaxton Letson.

