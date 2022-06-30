ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE

Clark Lynn Brickley, 71, died June 27, 2022. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. He was of the Lutheran faith.

